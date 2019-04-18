Channels

An August 29, 2017 file photo shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP/Korea News Service
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un oversees test-fire of new tactical guided weapon with ‘powerful warhead’

  • Exact nature of weapon remains unknown, but it is likely to be short-ranged
  • Move could be attempt to show country’s displeasure at deadlocked nuclear talks with US
Published: 7:13am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:49am, 18 Apr, 2019

An August 29, 2017 file photo shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP/Korea News Service
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a family photo with newly-elected members of the leadership bodies of the state at the headquarters building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang. Photo: Agence France-Presse/KCNA via KNS
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un open to possible third summit

  • North Korean leader said he would wait until the end of the year “for the US to make a courageous decision” on another meeting
  • Trump has hinted that sanctions could eventually come to an end
Published: 10:49am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 13 Apr, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a family photo with newly-elected members of the leadership bodies of the state at the headquarters building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang. Photo: Agence France-Presse/KCNA via KNS
