An August 29, 2017 file photo shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP/Korea News Service
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un oversees test-fire of new tactical guided weapon with ‘powerful warhead’
- Exact nature of weapon remains unknown, but it is likely to be short-ranged
- Move could be attempt to show country’s displeasure at deadlocked nuclear talks with US
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a family photo with newly-elected members of the leadership bodies of the state at the headquarters building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang. Photo: Agence France-Presse/KCNA via KNS
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un open to possible third summit
- North Korean leader said he would wait until the end of the year “for the US to make a courageous decision” on another meeting
- Trump has hinted that sanctions could eventually come to an end
