North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center left, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walk together before their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
Ahead of talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, North Korea ramps up pressure on the US, asking Mike Pompeo to step aside in future nuclear negotiations
- After test-firing a mysterious new weapon, country’s foreign ministry asks that ‘reckless’ Pompeo be replaced during talks
Topic | North Korea
North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
Was North Korea’s missile test a sign Pyongyang is getting impatient?
- Analysts say Kim Jong-un wanted to send a message to China and the US that it will not succumb to the pressure of economic sanctions
- Choice of weapon also suggests Pyongyang was keen not to cause too much upset ahead of important meetings next week in Beijing and Vladivostok
