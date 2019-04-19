A gay 27-year-old former South Korean army conscript, who asked for anonymity to be able to tell his story without fear of exposure. Photo: AFP
‘Existence denied’: ex-soldier reveals what it’s like to be gay in South Korea’s strict military
- Same-sex acts are legal for civilians, though largely hidden. But in the military, homosexual men are classed as having “special needs” and it’s a crime to have consensual gay sex between soldiers
Topic | South Korea
A gay 27-year-old former South Korean army conscript, who asked for anonymity to be able to tell his story without fear of exposure. Photo: AFP