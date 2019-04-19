An Indian voter gets his finger marked with ink as he votes at a polling station in Chennai, during the second phase of the mammoth Indian elections. Photo: AFP
Indian man amputates his own finger after accidentally voting for the wrong party in national election
- Pawan Kumar, 25, became confused by the symbols on the electronic voting machine and voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party instead of its regional rival
Topic | India
An Indian voter gets his finger marked with ink as he votes at a polling station in Chennai, during the second phase of the mammoth Indian elections. Photo: AFP
An Indian voter gets her finger marked with ink at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh to show she has voted. Photo: AFP
India elections: the importance of being Uttar Pradesh
- The country’s most populous state is often seen as a bellwether for where India is headed politically
- Last time, the BJP won more seats there than any other party – but a new ‘grand alliance’ hopes to scupper its plans
Topic | India
An Indian voter gets her finger marked with ink at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh to show she has voted. Photo: AFP