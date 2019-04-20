Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left: Japan’s Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan arrive for a press conference after a meeting at the US Department of State on April 19, 2019 in Washington. Photo: AFP
East Asia

US promises to defend Japan from cyberattacks under security pact

  • Nations also pledged to strengthen cooperation in space and electronic warfare in response to China and Russia’s efforts to boost capabilities in those areas
Topic |   Defence
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 12:41pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:41pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left: Japan’s Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan arrive for a press conference after a meeting at the US Department of State on April 19, 2019 in Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.