From left: Japan’s Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan arrive for a press conference after a meeting at the US Department of State on April 19, 2019 in Washington. Photo: AFP
US promises to defend Japan from cyberattacks under security pact
- Nations also pledged to strengthen cooperation in space and electronic warfare in response to China and Russia’s efforts to boost capabilities in those areas
Topic | Defence
From left: Japan’s Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan arrive for a press conference after a meeting at the US Department of State on April 19, 2019 in Washington. Photo: AFP