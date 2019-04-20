Police officers inspect the scene of the car accident in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Elderly driver crashes car in Tokyo, killing mother and child
- Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her 3-year-old daughter Riko were killed when a car driven by an 87-year-old man rammed into their bicycle
- The driver, Kozo Iizuka, was quoted by police as saying that the accelerator pedal became “stuck”, though no evidence of mechanical failure could be found.
