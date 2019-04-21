The Tokyo shrine honours 2.5 million war dead but also top second world war criminals. Photo: AFP
Japan PM Shinzo Abe stays away from Yasukuni war shrine, offers tree instead
- Abe last visited the shrine in December 2013 to mark his first year in power, sparking fury in Beijing and Seoul
- Since then, the prime minister has sent offerings
The Tokyo Detention House in Katsushika. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Hong Kong activists detained in Japan over protest at Yasukuni Shrine hit back at ‘stupid critics’ who see them as standing up for Chinese nationalism
- Alex Kwok and Yim Man-wa say their anti-war protest was for humanitarian causes not nationalist interests
- The duo have been detained since December after Yim filmed Kwok burning symbolic ancestral tablet of Japan’s wartime prime minister Hideki Tojo at notorious war memorial
