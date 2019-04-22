A rapid HIV test by finger prick. A New Zealand teacher has launched a legal challenge against South Korea’s government after she lost her job for refusing to take a HIV test. Photo: Dickson Lee
South Korea’s HIV testing of foreign teachers challenged in compensation claim
- Lisa Griffin is seeking one year’s lost wages of US$21,000 because her contract was not renewed in 2009 after she refused to be tested for the disease
- But the government says the testing was legal and proportionate, and that the statute of limitations has already expired
Robert Holley. Picture by Twitter
American turned South Korean TV celebrity Robert Holley nabbed for crystal meth use, as Seoul cracks down on drugs
- His arrest, days after two members of powerful business families were targeted, highlights the renewed attention being paid by authorities to drug use
