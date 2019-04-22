Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A rapid HIV test by finger prick. A New Zealand teacher has launched a legal challenge against South Korea’s government after she lost her job for refusing to take a HIV test. Photo: Dickson Lee
East Asia

South Korea’s HIV testing of foreign teachers challenged in compensation claim

  • Lisa Griffin is seeking one year’s lost wages of US$21,000 because her contract was not renewed in 2009 after she refused to be tested for the disease
  • But the government says the testing was legal and proportionate, and that the statute of limitations has already expired
Topic |   South Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 1:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rapid HIV test by finger prick. A New Zealand teacher has launched a legal challenge against South Korea’s government after she lost her job for refusing to take a HIV test. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Holley. Picture by Twitter
East Asia

American turned South Korean TV celebrity Robert Holley nabbed for crystal meth use, as Seoul cracks down on drugs

  • His arrest, days after two members of powerful business families were targeted, highlights the renewed attention being paid by authorities to drug use
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 12:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Robert Holley. Picture by Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.