A man passes by a TV screen showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are expected to hold a meeting. Photo: AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin amid stalled diplomacy with Trump over denuclearisation
- A date for the meeting has not been set but there are indications it could be as soon as this week in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok
- Russia is interested in gaining broader access to North Korea’s mineral resources, while Pyongyang wants investment to modernise its infrastructure
Topic | North Korea
A man passes by a TV screen showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are expected to hold a meeting. Photo: AP