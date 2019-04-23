LGBT rights advocates fly the rainbow flag. In Japan, people who are gay often find it difficult to come out. Photo: EPA
How a gay student’s suicide after being outed is helping Japan’s LGBT community speak up
- Gay graduate student was found dead on campus soon after he was outed in 2015
- Japan’s LGBT community has long been silent about the struggles of coming out, and advocates say the country still has ‘a huge problem’ with insensitivity around the subject
Topic | LGBTQ
