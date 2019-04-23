Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LGBT rights advocates fly the rainbow flag. In Japan, people who are gay often find it difficult to come out. Photo: EPA
East Asia

How a gay student’s suicide after being outed is helping Japan’s LGBT community speak up

  • Gay graduate student was found dead on campus soon after he was outed in 2015
  • Japan’s LGBT community has long been silent about the struggles of coming out, and advocates say the country still has ‘a huge problem’ with insensitivity around the subject
Topic |   LGBTQ
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:42pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:53pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

LGBT rights advocates fly the rainbow flag. In Japan, people who are gay often find it difficult to come out. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.