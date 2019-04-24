A 154.2kg bathtub made of 18-carat gold at Huis Ten Bosch’s hot spring resort in Sasebo, Nagasaki. Photo: Kyodo
A wash in gold: Japanese hot spring resort unveils world’s heaviest bath tub made of 18-carat gold
- The 154.2kg bath tub, unveiled this week at the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s heaviest
- It fits two adults comfortably and costs 5,400 yen (US$48) per hour for visitors looking to relax in luxury
Topic | Japan
