Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 154.2kg bathtub made of 18-carat gold at Huis Ten Bosch’s hot spring resort in Sasebo, Nagasaki. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

A wash in gold: Japanese hot spring resort unveils world’s heaviest bath tub made of 18-carat gold

  • The 154.2kg bath tub, unveiled this week at the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s heaviest
  • It fits two adults comfortably and costs 5,400 yen (US$48) per hour for visitors looking to relax in luxury
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 6:46pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:58pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 154.2kg bathtub made of 18-carat gold at Huis Ten Bosch’s hot spring resort in Sasebo, Nagasaki. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.