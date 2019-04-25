Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
Replacement of North Korea’s top envoy for nuclear talks with US a ‘positive signal’, analysts say
- Kim Yong-chol, a senior trusted official, has been sacked as the negotiator for nuclear talks with the US
- But he is likely to retain his high standing in the Workers’ Party, analysts say, as the dismissal indicates diplomacy will be returned to the foreign ministry
Topic | North Korea
Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Alexander Kozlov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East. Photo: Kyodo
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia by special train for talks with Vladimir Putin
- The North Korean leader is likely to seek Moscow’s cooperation in the easing of sanctions aimed at thwarting Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions
- The summit could allow Putin to try to increase his influence in regional politics
Topic | Kim Jong-un
Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Alexander Kozlov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East. Photo: Kyodo