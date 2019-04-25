North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin seek closer ties at first-ever summit
- The meeting in Vladivostok is Kim’s first face-to-face talks with another head of state since February’s failed summit with US President Donald Trump
- Analysts say Pyongyang is looking to galvanise support, while Moscow wants to ‘bolster its clout’ in the region
Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
Replacement of North Korea’s top envoy for nuclear talks with US a ‘positive signal’, analysts say
- Kim Yong-chol, a senior trusted official, has been sacked as the negotiator for nuclear talks with the US
- But he is likely to retain his high standing in the Workers’ Party, analysts say, as the dismissal indicates diplomacy will be returned to the foreign ministry
