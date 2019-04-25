Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin-Kim Jong-un summit: what do both sides aim to gain?
- Kim is looking for a win after his collapsed second summit with Trump, and Putin for a chance to raise Moscow’s clout in the region
- But analysts predict that the meeting is likely to focus more on showing camaraderie

Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
Replacement of North Korea’s top envoy for nuclear talks with US a ‘positive signal’, analysts say
- Kim Yong-chol, a senior trusted official, has been sacked as the negotiator for nuclear talks with the US
- But he is likely to retain his high standing in the Workers’ Party, analysts say, as the dismissal indicates diplomacy will be returned to the foreign ministry
