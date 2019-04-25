Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

Vladimir Putin-Kim Jong-un summit: what do both sides aim to gain?

  • Kim is looking for a win after his collapsed second summit with Trump, and Putin for a chance to raise Moscow’s clout in the region
  • But analysts predict that the meeting is likely to focus more on showing camaraderie
Topic |   North Korea
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 2:45pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:45pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Replacement of North Korea’s top envoy for nuclear talks with US a ‘positive signal’, analysts say

  • Kim Yong-chol, a senior trusted official, has been sacked as the negotiator for nuclear talks with the US
  • But he is likely to retain his high standing in the Workers’ Party, analysts say, as the dismissal indicates diplomacy will be returned to the foreign ministry
Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 12:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

