North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok in an undated photo released on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong-un slams US for ‘bad faith’ in Hanoi talks, invites Vladimir Putin to North Korea
- Remarks seen as putting pressure on US to be ‘more flexible’ in accepting Pyongyang’s demands to ease sanctions
- Russian leader reported to have accepted invitation to visit North Korea ‘at a convenient time’
Topic | Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok in an undated photo released on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Vladimir Putin calls for ‘international guarantees’ in first summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un
- The meeting in Vladivostok is Kim’s first face-to-face talks with another head of state since February’s failed summit with US President Donald Trump
- Analysts say Pyongyang is looking to galvanise support, while Moscow wants to ‘bolster its clout’ in the region
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok. Photo: AFP