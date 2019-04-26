Workers move waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site in Naraha town. Photo: Reuters
Japan needs thousands of foreign workers to decommission Fukushima plant, prompting backlash from anti-nuke campaigners and rights activists
- Activists are not convinced working at the site is safe for anyone and they fear foreign workers will feel ‘pressured’ to ignore risks if jobs are at risk
- Towns and villages around the plant are still out of bounds because radiation levels are dangerously high
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
