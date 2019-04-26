Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers move waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site in Naraha town. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan needs thousands of foreign workers to decommission Fukushima plant, prompting backlash from anti-nuke campaigners and rights activists

  • Activists are not convinced working at the site is safe for anyone and they fear foreign workers will feel ‘pressured’ to ignore risks if jobs are at risk
  • Towns and villages around the plant are still out of bounds because radiation levels are dangerously high
Topic |   Fukushima nuclear disaster
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 12:31pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:31pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers move waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site in Naraha town. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.