The North Korean embassy in Madrid. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

US seeks to extradite suspects who carried out North Korean embassy raid, but does that play into Pyongyang’s hands?

  • Former US Marine Christopher Ahn, who was arrested in Los Angeles last week, faces charges including breaking and entering, robbery with violence and intimidation
  • Analyst says US authorities should not aid Pyongyang by suppressing “dissidents” fighting for the freedom of North Koreans
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 9:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:34pm, 26 Apr, 2019

The North Korean embassy in Madrid. Photo: EPA-EFE
Adrian Hong. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Did this US activist mastermind raid on North Korean embassy?

  • Spanish authorities claim Adrian Hong, a founder of Liberty in North Korea, led a group of 10 that stormed Pyongyang’s embassy in Madrid
  • In 2006, Hong was arrested in China while helping a group of North Korean defectors seek asylum
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

John Power  

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 6:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 28 Mar, 2019

Adrian Hong. Photo: Handout
