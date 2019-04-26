The North Korean embassy in Madrid. Photo: EPA-EFE
US seeks to extradite suspects who carried out North Korean embassy raid, but does that play into Pyongyang’s hands?
- Former US Marine Christopher Ahn, who was arrested in Los Angeles last week, faces charges including breaking and entering, robbery with violence and intimidation
- Analyst says US authorities should not aid Pyongyang by suppressing “dissidents” fighting for the freedom of North Koreans
Adrian Hong. Photo: Handout
Did this US activist mastermind raid on North Korean embassy?
- Spanish authorities claim Adrian Hong, a founder of Liberty in North Korea, led a group of 10 that stormed Pyongyang’s embassy in Madrid
- In 2006, Hong was arrested in China while helping a group of North Korean defectors seek asylum
