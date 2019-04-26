K-pop star Park Yoo-chun. Photo: Reuters
K-pop star Park Yoo-chun arrested on drug charges in latest scandal
- Park is suspected of having bought meth with his former girlfriend earlier this year
- The star’s contract with his management agency had been cancelled and he would leave the entertainment industry
An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub. Photo: Handout
K-pop sex scandal: Burning Sun nightclub linked to underage trafficking, violent abuse by VIP clients, further exposing mistreatment of South Korean women
- Burning Sun reportedly provided secret sites and services for its top clients, including men from powerful Korean families
- A police officer tasked with investigating Burning Sun was also alleged to have been in collusion with the establishment
