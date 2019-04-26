Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fumiko Shirataki displays her collection of photos of royal family members. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Meet Fumiko Shirataki, the 'superfan' who followed Japan's royals for decades

  • The 78-year-old has spent the last 26 years following and photographing Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko
  • She and her fellow chasers say their main focus is the royal women and their clothes
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fumiko Shirataki displays her collection of photos of royal family members. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japan's Emperor Akihito (left) waves to well-wishers alongside his wife Empress Michiko. Photo: AFP
Society

Japan packs its bags for 10-day imperial succession holiday

  • The extended ‘golden week’ holiday period begins on Saturday, offering citizens the chance to enjoy a prolonged vacation
  • Many hotels in tourist hotspots are already fully booked, with travel agencies also selling out of special packages to mark the occasion
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 9:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan's Emperor Akihito (left) waves to well-wishers alongside his wife Empress Michiko. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.