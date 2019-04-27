US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un take a walk after their first meeting in Hanoi in February. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un courts others amid rift in ‘great relationship’ with Donald Trump
- ‘When all the fluff blows away … there was no real meat there to grab on to,’ said Jung Pak, a former senior CIA official
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok in an undated photo released on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong-un slams US for ‘bad faith’ in Hanoi talks, invites Vladimir Putin to North Korea
- Remarks seen as putting pressure on US to be ‘more flexible’ in accepting Pyongyang’s demands to ease sanctions
- Russian leader reported to have accepted invitation to visit North Korea ‘at a convenient time’
