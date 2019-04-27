Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japan’s Prince Hisahito and his parents Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo on April 8, 2019. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Knives found near Japan Prince Hisahito’s desk at Tokyo school, intruder caught on security video

  • Incident came before imperial succession which will promote the young prince to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 12:24pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:24pm, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan’s Prince Hisahito and his parents Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo on April 8, 2019. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.