Japan’s Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Emperor Akihito begins abdication rituals as era ends and a nation pays tribute
- Akihito’s reign runs through midnight when his son Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor and his era begins
- Naruhito will assume the title of ‘tenno’ or ‘heavenly sovereign’ as the Heisei Era gives way to the Reiwa Era
Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. Photo: EPA
- After more than 30 years on the Chrysanthemum Throne, Japan’s emperor will on April 30 abdicate for his son to take over a hereditary monarchy that has continuously lasted for centuries.
