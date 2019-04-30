Visitors take a selfie with a panel with “Goodbye Heisei” written in Japanese at Fukuoka Tower. Photo: AP
Japan’s Heisei era followed 1980s boom and was marred by economic downturn, terrorism and devastating natural disasters
- Heisei era began in early 1989, just before the collapse of Japan’s ‘bubble economy’, when sky-high stock and land prices plunged
- Decades of tepid growth and deflation that followed have tempered expectations about the economic future and Japan’s place in the world
Topic | Japan
Visitors take a selfie with a panel with “Goodbye Heisei” written in Japanese at Fukuoka Tower. Photo: AP
Japan’s Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Emperor Akihito begins abdication rituals as era ends and a nation pays tribute
- Akihito’s reign runs until midnight when his son Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor and his era begins
- Naruhito will assume the title of ‘tenno’ or ‘heavenly sovereign’ as the Heisei Era gives way to the Reiwa Era
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters