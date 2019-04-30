The Philippines has largely embraced Huawei under the Duterte administration. Photo: Reuters
Philippines police to launch probe on Huawei spying claims, despite country’s welcoming stance
- The chief of the Philippine National Police says he will direct the agency to look into allegations Beijing could use Huawei for espionage
- The PNP came under fire in March after being questioned over its choice of Huawei as sponsor for an anti-cybercrime summit
Topic | Huawei
The Philippines has largely embraced Huawei under the Duterte administration. Photo: Reuters
Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: Reuters
US threat to rethink sharing information with nations using Huawei has implications for Thailand and Philippines
- Cybersecurity official Robert Strayer says Washington would consider the insertion of such an ‘untrustworthy vendor’ into another country’s network as a security risk
- His comments come amid increased scrutiny of US allies using Huawei equipment, following word that Britain would do so in noncore parts of its 5G network
Topic | Huawei
Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: Reuters