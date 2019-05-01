People in Osaka celebrate the start of Japan’s new imperial Reiwa era. Photo: Kyodo
Japan welcomes Emperor Naruhito as new Reiwa era begins
- Former Emperor Akihito, 85, stepped down midnight on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Heisei Era spanning his 30-year reign
- The public will have to wait until Saturday to greet the new emperor and his wife, Empress Masako, when they make their first public appearances
Topic | Royalty
People in Osaka celebrate the start of Japan’s new imperial Reiwa era. Photo: Kyodo
Naruhito, who will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, poses with his wife, Masako. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Akihito to Naruhito, who’s who in Japan’s imperial family
- As Japan’s 85-year-old emperor ends his three-decade reign on Tuesday, a look at the other members of the imperial family
Topic | Japan
Naruhito, who will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, poses with his wife, Masako. Photo: EPA-EFE