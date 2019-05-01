Channels

People in Osaka celebrate the start of Japan’s new imperial Reiwa era. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan welcomes Emperor Naruhito as new Reiwa era begins

  • Former Emperor Akihito, 85, stepped down midnight on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Heisei Era spanning his 30-year reign
  • The public will have to wait until Saturday to greet the new emperor and his wife, Empress Masako, when they make their first public appearances
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 8:08am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 8:08am, 1 May, 2019

Naruhito, who will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, poses with his wife, Masako. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

From Akihito to Naruhito, who’s who in Japan’s imperial family

  • As Japan’s 85-year-old emperor ends his three-decade reign on Tuesday, a look at the other members of the imperial family
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:51am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

