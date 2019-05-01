Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, who wants to become a K-pop star, watches her friend’s performance during their street performance in Hongdae area of Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Despite K-pop sex scandal and diplomatic rift, Japanese wannabes flock to Seoul seeking fame
- The influx of Japanese talent that is reshaping the K-pop industry comes at a time of increasingly bitter political acrimony between the two countries
- K-pop has also been rocked by a series of sex scandals involving male idols secretly filming women, and alleged trafficking at Burning Sun nightclub
Topic | K-pop idols
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, who wants to become a K-pop star, watches her friend’s performance during their street performance in Hongdae area of Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub. Photo: Handout
K-pop sex scandal: Burning Sun nightclub linked to underage trafficking, violent abuse by VIP clients, further exposing mistreatment of South Korean women
- Burning Sun reportedly provided secret sites and services for its top clients, including men from powerful Korean families
- A police officer tasked with investigating Burning Sun was also alleged to have been in collusion with the establishment
Topic | K-pop scandals
An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub. Photo: Handout