Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, who wants to become a K-pop star, watches her friend’s performance during their street performance in Hongdae area of Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Despite K-pop sex scandal and diplomatic rift, Japanese wannabes flock to Seoul seeking fame

  • The influx of Japanese talent that is reshaping the K-pop industry comes at a time of increasingly bitter political acrimony between the two countries
  • K-pop has also been rocked by a series of sex scandals involving male idols secretly filming women, and alleged trafficking at Burning Sun nightclub
Topic |   K-pop idols
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:38am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, who wants to become a K-pop star, watches her friend’s performance during their street performance in Hongdae area of Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub. Photo: Handout
Society

K-pop sex scandal: Burning Sun nightclub linked to underage trafficking, violent abuse by VIP clients, further exposing mistreatment of South Korean women

  • Burning Sun reportedly provided secret sites and services for its top clients, including men from powerful Korean families
  • A police officer tasked with investigating Burning Sun was also alleged to have been in collusion with the establishment
Topic |   K-pop scandals
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 8:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.