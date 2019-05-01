Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?
- Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
- No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
Topic | Royalty
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, flanked by Empress Masako, delivers a speech during a ceremony after his accession to the throne. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito pledges to be ‘symbol of unity’ after ascending Chrysanthemum Throne to begin new Reiwa era
- Former Emperor Akihito, 85, stepped down midnight on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Heisei era spanning his 30-year reign
- The public will have to wait until Saturday to greet the new emperor and his wife, Empress Masako, when they make their first public appearances
Topic | Royalty
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, flanked by Empress Masako, delivers a speech during a ceremony after his accession to the throne. Photo: Reuters