Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by his wife, Empress Masako, makes his first address after succeeding his father Akihito. Photo: AP
Society

Japan has a new emperor and a new era – but can the royal family move past old, patriarchal traditions?

  • Former emperor Akihito stood up to royal household a number of times over the years, and new Emperor Naruhito may bring about institutional change of his own
  • Rules binding Japanese royal family don’t just mean they avoid celebrity status; they also make the likes of female succession a thorny issue
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Crystal Tai  

Julian Ryall  

Published: 7:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 8:04am, 2 May, 2019

Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by his wife, Empress Masako, makes his first address after succeeding his father Akihito. Photo: AP
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
East Asia

A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?

  • Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
  • No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
Topic |   Royalty
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:26pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 1 May, 2019

Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
