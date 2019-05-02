Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-ah. Photo: AP
Korean Air ‘nut rage’ heiress and her mother appear in court, charged with illegally hiring 11 Philippine housekeepers
- Prosecutors allege the two women unlawfully recruited and hired 11 housekeepers by documenting them as Korean Air trainees
- Cho Hyun-ah gained notoriety in 2014 after she lost her temper mid-flight after being served macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate
Topic | South Korea
