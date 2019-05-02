Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ‘unconditionally and with an open mind’
- Japan has been one of the most hawkish of the major powers on reclusive state North Korea
- However, Japan now finds itself battling to keep itself relevant as Kim expands his diplomatic circle
US President Donald Trump’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stumbled in Hanoi in February and US courts continue their pursuit of suspected sanctions busting by Chinese banks. Photo: AP
US urges Beijing to stick to hard line on North Korea sanctions as spotlight falls on three Chinese banks
- US court demands that banks open their books on trading with Pyongyang
- Washington has taken more hawkish stand on sanctions against North Korea
