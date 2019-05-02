Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ‘unconditionally and with an open mind’

  • Japan has been one of the most hawkish of the major powers on reclusive state North Korea
  • However, Japan now finds itself battling to keep itself relevant as Kim expands his diplomatic circle
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:05pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 2:07pm, 2 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stumbled in Hanoi in February and US courts continue their pursuit of suspected sanctions busting by Chinese banks. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US urges Beijing to stick to hard line on North Korea sanctions as spotlight falls on three Chinese banks

  • US court demands that banks open their books on trading with Pyongyang
  • Washington has taken more hawkish stand on sanctions against North Korea
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 3:45pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 1 May, 2019

