A photo taken on Tuesday in Taiki shows the small rocket developed by Japanese aerospace start-up Interstellar Technology Inc. Photo: Kyodo
After two failed attempts, Interstellar Technology’s MOMO-3 becomes first privately developed Japanese rocket to reach outer space
- Successful launch came after two postponements earlier this week
Topic | Japan
A photo taken on Tuesday in Taiki shows the small rocket developed by Japanese aerospace start-up Interstellar Technology Inc. Photo: Kyodo
A laboratory researcher holds a mouse. Photo: Shutterstock
See how they run: watch these mice in Nasa’s rodent habitat learn new way to play in space
- After more than a week on the International Space Station, the animal begin to sprint and glide, like they are zooming inside invisible hamster wheels
- Scientists called this previously unseen behaviour ‘race-tracking’
Topic | Space
A laboratory researcher holds a mouse. Photo: Shutterstock