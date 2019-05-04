Well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet public for the first time since ascension
- Thousands of well-wishers packed into the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to see the new emperor
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?
- Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
- No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
