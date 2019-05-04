Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet public for the first time since ascension

  • Thousands of well-wishers packed into the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to see the new emperor
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 9:32am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 9:32am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
East Asia

A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?

  • Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
  • No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
Topic |   Royalty
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:26pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.