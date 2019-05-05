Channels

An undated photo shows North Korea’s new 300mm multiple rocket artillery system, taken in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

North Korea says it has tested long-range rocket launchers in ‘strike drill’ just a day after firing short-range projectiles

  • Announcement made on North Korean television as talks with the US remain in deadlock
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:07am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 7:07am, 5 May, 2019

An undated photo shows North Korea’s new 300mm multiple rocket artillery system, taken in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
A February 28, 2019 photo of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Hanoi. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea fires several unidentified short-range missiles

  • South Korea and US said to be analysing launches to see whether a banned missile type was used
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:01am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 9:49pm, 4 May, 2019

A February 28, 2019 photo of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Hanoi. Photo: AP
