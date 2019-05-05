An undated photo shows North Korea’s new 300mm multiple rocket artillery system, taken in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea says it has tested long-range rocket launchers in ‘strike drill’ just a day after firing short-range projectiles
- Announcement made on North Korean television as talks with the US remain in deadlock
