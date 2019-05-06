Rocket launchers firing during a test of weapons in an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 4, 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will ramp up missile tests until Trump softens on denuclearisation: analysts
- North Korea’s recent short-range missile tests could mark the start of more provocative launches of long-range missiles if Washington continues having a tough stance, experts say
Topic | North Korea
Rocket launchers firing during a test of weapons in an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 4, 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP
A February 28, 2019 photo of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Hanoi. Photo: AP
North Korea fires several unidentified short-range missiles
- South Korea and US said to be analysing launches to see whether a banned missile type was used
Topic | North Korea
A February 28, 2019 photo of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Hanoi. Photo: AP