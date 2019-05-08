North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump supports donation of food to North Korea despite nuclear stand-off, Seoul claims
- North Korea battles chronic food shortages and has seen previous donations of humanitarian assistance from the US and South Korea as goodwill gestures
Topic | Korean peninsula
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
A department store in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
10 million North Koreans face food shortage after worst harvest, says United Nations
- The UN found North Korean protein intake to be very low, with some families consuming protein only a few times a year
Topic | North Korea
A department store in Pyongyang. Photo: AP