Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Donald Trump supports donation of food to North Korea despite nuclear stand-off, Seoul claims

  • North Korea battles chronic food shortages and has seen previous donations of humanitarian assistance from the US and South Korea as goodwill gestures
Topic |   Korean peninsula
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:11pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 3:11pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A department store in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
East Asia

10 million North Koreans face food shortage after worst harvest, says United Nations

  • The UN found North Korean protein intake to be very low, with some families consuming protein only a few times a year
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:06pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:58am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A department store in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.