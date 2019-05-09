The exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul. Photo: National Museum of Korea
Shipwreck recovered off South Korea reveals hidden secrets about Chinese porcelain, trade and culture
- In 1323, the large trade ship left Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, eastbound for Japan’s Hakata port in Fukuoka
- It drifted north, possibly in a summer storm, and foundered in the strait between Imja island and Jeung island in Sinan County
