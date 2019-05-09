An Akita dog and her puppies at a breeding centre in Takasaki, Gunma prefecture. Photo: AFP
Japan’s home-grown dogs may be national treasures but they face extinction in favour of ‘cuter’ imported breeds
- These larger dogs are being supplanted in Japanese homes by daschunds, miniature poodles and chihuahuas
- The problem has been exacerbated by a shrinking total population and a gradual shift of young people to live in cities
Topic | Japan
