Kowloon Mosque and Islamic Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
East Asia

Snapshots of Ramadan across Asia reveal changing lives of Muslims

  From Hong Kong to Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, believers in the region have begun the holy month of fasting from dawn till dusk
  Communal bonds and traditions are binding Muslim communities amid changing societies
Ramadan
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 10:07pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 9 May, 2019

Kowloon Mosque and Islamic Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines buy fruit for iftar at the end of their day-long fast. Photo: Jeoffrey Maitem
Southeast Asia

Islamic month of Ramadan fuels faith in distant places: how Muslims around Asia are breaking fast

  Kaleidoscopes of the religion emerge from snapshots of Ramadan in three destinations – Singapore, Seoul and the southern Philippines
Ramadan
SCMP

Dewey Sim  

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Josh Doyle  

Published: 8:00am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 1:41pm, 9 May, 2019

Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines buy fruit for iftar at the end of their day-long fast. Photo: Jeoffrey Maitem
