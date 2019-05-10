An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP
US seizes North Korean coal ship ‘Wise Honest’, accuses Pyongyang of violating sanctions
- Justice Department officials say vessel was used to illicitly ship coal and deliver heavy machinery to North Korea
- This is the first time US has seized a ‘sanctions-busting’ North Korean ship
A test of weapon systems in North Korea. Photo: AP
North Korea fires off more missiles as it ridicules Seoul’s objections
- South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Thursday that the North had fired two short-range missiles eastwards
- It follows an earlier launch on Sunday of multiple long-range rocket launchers – the first in more than 500 days
