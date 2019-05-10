Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP
East Asia

US seizes North Korean coal ship ‘Wise Honest’, accuses Pyongyang of violating sanctions

  • Justice Department officials say vessel was used to illicitly ship coal and deliver heavy machinery to North Korea
  • This is the first time US has seized a ‘sanctions-busting’ North Korean ship
Topic |   North Korea
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:14am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 2:14am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A test of weapon systems in North Korea. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea fires off more missiles as it ridicules Seoul’s objections

  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Thursday that the North had fired two short-range missiles eastwards
  • It follows an earlier launch on Sunday of multiple long-range rocket launchers – the first in more than 500 days
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:27pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 9:40pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A test of weapon systems in North Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.