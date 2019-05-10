Channels

People in Seoul watch a report on North Korea on Thursday after the country fired two unidentified projectiles. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Latest North Korean weapons test was ‘long-range strike’ drill, state media says, a day after statement from Seoul that missiles were short-ranged

  • KCNA reported that Kim Jong-un ordered and oversaw drill on Thursday, North Korea’s second such test in a week
  • News comes amid tensions with US over deadlocked denuclearisation talks
Topic |   North Korea
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 7:02am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 7:02am, 10 May, 2019

People in Seoul watch a report on North Korea on Thursday after the country fired two unidentified projectiles. Photo: Kyodo
