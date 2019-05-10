People in Seoul watch a report on North Korea on Thursday after the country fired two unidentified projectiles. Photo: Kyodo
Latest North Korean weapons test was ‘long-range strike’ drill, state media says, a day after statement from Seoul that missiles were short-ranged
- KCNA reported that Kim Jong-un ordered and oversaw drill on Thursday, North Korea’s second such test in a week
- News comes amid tensions with US over deadlocked denuclearisation talks
An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP
US seizes North Korean coal ship ‘Wise Honest’, accuses Pyongyang of violating sanctions
- Justice Department officials say vessel was used to illicitly ship coal and deliver heavy machinery to North Korea
- This is the first time US has seized a ‘sanctions-busting’ North Korean ship
