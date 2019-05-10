A live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a TV talk show. Photo: AP
Moon Jae-in begins third year in power with hard sell on North Korean reconciliation but has his signature policy failed?
- The South Korean leader has struggled to bridge the gap between Washington and Pyongyang on the issue of nuclear disarmament
- Donald Trump on Friday appeared to pour cold water on the prospects for a swift resumption of negotiations
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wants one-on-one, not multiparty talks with Kim Jong-un, national security adviser John Bolton says
- Bolton says while the US is not trying to exclude other nations from nuclear talks with Pyongyang, solo talks are preferable
