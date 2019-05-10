Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a TV talk show. Photo: AP
East Asia

Moon Jae-in begins third year in power with hard sell on North Korean reconciliation but has his signature policy failed?

  • The South Korean leader has struggled to bridge the gap between Washington and Pyongyang on the issue of nuclear disarmament
  • Donald Trump on Friday appeared to pour cold water on the prospects for a swift resumption of negotiations
Topic |   Moon Jae-in
John Power

John Power  

Published: 1:39pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a TV talk show. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wants one-on-one, not multiparty talks with Kim Jong-un, national security adviser John Bolton says

  • Bolton says while the US is not trying to exclude other nations from nuclear talks with Pyongyang, solo talks are preferable
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:55am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:55am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.