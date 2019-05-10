Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo
Japan enacts legislation making preschool education free in US$7 billion bid to expand child care support
- Bill was passed by the House of Councillors on Friday, amid criticism that the government should focus on reducing the number of children on waiting lists
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo
Is Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga eyeing Japan’s top job? Photo: Kyodo
US trip by Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga sparks speculation he is gearing up for country’s top job after Shinzo Abe
- Coming visit to Washington for meeting with US Vice-President Mike Pence suggests Abe’s right-hand man is being groomed for greater things
- There is growing support within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for a leader not from a political family, observers say
Topic | Japan
Is Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga eyeing Japan’s top job? Photo: Kyodo