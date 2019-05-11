Soldiers Cédric de Pierrepont (left) and Alain Bertoncello, who were killed in a military operation in Burkina Faso on Friday. Photo: French Army via AP
Two French commandos killed in Burkina Faso in West Africa while freeing four hostages from US, France and South Korea
- ‘Operation of rare difficulty’ was complicated by discovery of US and South Korean citizens being held with two kidnapped French tourists
- Abductors were on the move, with plans to take captives to Mali
Topic | France
