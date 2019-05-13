A jobseeker looks at recruitment advertisements during a job fair in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s university graduates are heading abroad to work as job crunch takes toll at home
- The dominance of family-run conglomerates known as chaebol makes South Korea uniquely vulnerable
- At the same time, South Korea is bringing in more foreigners to address an acute shortage of blue collar workers.
Topic | South Korea
A jobseeker looks at recruitment advertisements during a job fair in Seoul. Photo: Reuters