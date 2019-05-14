Ozeki Takakeisho (left) shoves out Maegashira Endo on the first day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Japan News-Yomiuri
On brand: Donald Trump to present custom-made ‘Trump Cup’ trophy to sumo grand champion during Japan visit
- US president expected to enter ring – possibly in slippers – to present prize to winner in Tokyo
- Sumo awards are typically named after a country or business, rather than an individual
Topic | Shinzo Abe
US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tariffs, sumo and the Super Bowl: Donald Trump hosts Shinzo Abe, says US and Japan could reach trade deal by May
- Leaders spoke one on one in Oval Office before White House dinner to celebrate Melania Trump’s birthday
- Trump upbeat on negotiations ahead of his Tokyo trip, but tariffs on cars and agricultural goods may prove tricky
Topic | Donald Trump
