Ozeki Takakeisho (left) shoves out Maegashira Endo on the first day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Japan News-Yomiuri
East Asia

On brand: Donald Trump to present custom-made ‘Trump Cup’ trophy to sumo grand champion during Japan visit

  • US president expected to enter ring – possibly in slippers – to present prize to winner in Tokyo
  • Sumo awards are typically named after a country or business, rather than an individual
Topic |   Shinzo Abe
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:50am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 7:57am, 14 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Tariffs, sumo and the Super Bowl: Donald Trump hosts Shinzo Abe, says US and Japan could reach trade deal by May

  • Leaders spoke one on one in Oval Office before White House dinner to celebrate Melania Trump’s birthday
  • Trump upbeat on negotiations ahead of his Tokyo trip, but tariffs on cars and agricultural goods may prove tricky
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:57am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:37am, 27 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
