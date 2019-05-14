Consumer data security has become a growing concern for corporations as e-commerce proliferates, with an increasing number of retail and services companies reporting incidents. Photo: Reuters
Uniqlo hack: 460,000 accounts compromised on Japanese sites of Asia’s biggest retailer
- Consumer data security has become a growing concern for corporations as e-commerce proliferates
- Users’ personal information, purchase history and parts of credit card numbers may have been accessed
Topic | Uniqlo
Consumer data security has become a growing concern for corporations as e-commerce proliferates, with an increasing number of retail and services companies reporting incidents. Photo: Reuters