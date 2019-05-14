The North Korean ship, Wise Honest. Photo: EPA
North Korean slams ‘unlawful, outrageous’ seizure of ship and claims it violates the spirit of Trump-Kim summits
- US Justice Department last week said a North Korean cargo ship known as the Wise Honest was seized and impounded to American Samoa
- The vessel was accused of illicit coal shipments in violation of sanctions and first detained by Indonesia in April 2018
US seizes North Korean coal ship ‘Wise Honest’, accuses Pyongyang of violating sanctions
- Justice Department officials say vessel was used to illicitly ship coal and deliver heavy machinery to North Korea
- This is the first time US has seized a ‘sanctions-busting’ North Korean ship
An undated photo released on Thursday shows the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest. Photo: US Justice Department via AP