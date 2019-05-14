As in other countries, Japanese authorities have become increasingly wary of the potential threat posed by drones. Photo: Bloomberg
Drone laws: Japan prepares to ban flying unmanned aerial vehicles under the influence of alcohol
- While drone accidents in Japan have so far not been caused by drunk operators, authorities want to pre-empt a situation that happened in the US, when a ‘drunk person landed a drone on the grounds of the White House’
- If new laws are passed, those who drink and drone could be jailed for up to a year
Topic | Drones
