A missile launched during a military drill in North Korea. Photo: Reuters
North Korea’s latest missiles may be copies of Russian designs able to evade US-made defence systems, officials say
- The similarities to Russian Iskander are so strong that some experts dubbed Pyongyang’s version ‘the Kimskander’ after the tests
- The tests appeared aimed at increasing pressure on the White House to resume negotiations that stalled after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi
Topic | North Korea
North Korea said it test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon” and demanded that Washington remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from nuclear negotiations. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin and the exploiting of great power politics
- Edward Howell writes that North Korean diplomacy with Russia not only pits that country against the US, but puts China in the mix, too
