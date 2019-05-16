The girl wrote to her school in 2017 that she was being ‘bullied’ by her father. Photo: Kyodo
Mother of Japanese girl who died in home toilet pleads guilty to complicity in assault
- Nagisa Kurihara, 32, was accused of failing to stop her husband from assaulting their daughter Mia and following his instructions not to feed her
- The mother said during police investigations that she was herself assaulted by her husband when she tried to stop his abuse of Mia, and came to feel it was no use trying to stop him
