Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The girl wrote to her school in 2017 that she was being ‘bullied’ by her father. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Mother of Japanese girl who died in home toilet pleads guilty to complicity in assault

  • Nagisa Kurihara, 32, was accused of failing to stop her husband from assaulting their daughter Mia and following his instructions not to feed her
  • The mother said during police investigations that she was herself assaulted by her husband when she tried to stop his abuse of Mia, and came to feel it was no use trying to stop him
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:19pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 5:35pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The girl wrote to her school in 2017 that she was being ‘bullied’ by her father. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.